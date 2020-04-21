Council Issues Resolution Supporting Small Businesses

April 21, 2020

By Tom Tolen/ news@whmi.com





The Brighton City Council has unanimously passed a resolution supporting its local small businesses.



The resolution (posted below) passed unanimously during an online meeting last Thursday night. In particular, the resolution encourages commercial landlords not to initiate eviction procedures against tenants who are late in paying their rents. The resolution was prompted by the adverse effects of the COVID-19 virus and subsequent Stay at Home directive issued by the governor’s office.



Council Member Jon Emaus said the resolution stems, in part, “from a roundtable discussion with a number of commercial businesses” in Brighton. He said, “While some have entered into very agreeable reprieves with their landlords, others have not.” Emaus said council has been asked what the city’s position is, and the resolution is intended to lay out its policy. Emaus said in his mind the city would “prefer to have the parties work together to find solutions that do not put people into eviction, bankruptcy, and so forth, so that those with zero cash flow will be able to survive until they’re allowed to reopen.”



City Attorney Paul Burns cautioned that the resolution is merely advisory in nature, and does not carry the force of law. Burns told council that, “The Landlord-Tenant Act is state legislation and trumps anything the city does.” However, Mayor Shawn Pipoly, a former landlord himself, said that in his opinion now is not a good time for landlords to issue eviction notices anyway, since they would likely end up with a long-term vacancy and as a consequence, no rental income.