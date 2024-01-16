Men Steal Credit Cards at Brighton Costco to Buy Merchandise

January 16, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Police in Livingston County and Western Oakland County are looking for two men who used stolen credit and debit cards to buy almost $3,000 worth of merchandise.



According to Green Oak Township Police, the two men entered the Costco store at Whitmore Lake and Lee roads south of Brighton Monday and lifted the credit and debit cards out of the purses of shoppers. Police say the suspects then used the cards to buy merchandise at the Walmart store in New Hudson and Best Buy in Brighton.



Police say by the time their spending spree was over, the men had made about $3,000 in fraudulent purchases. If you can identify them, please contact Green Oak Township Police or your nearest police agency.