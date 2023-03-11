Police Arrest Suspects In Costco Liquor Thefts

March 11, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Suspects were arrested in connection with another organized retail fraud case in Green Oak Township.



On Thursday around 1:45pm, the Green Oak Township Police Department responded to a report of three suspects stealing liquor from the Costco store. The three were said to have entered the store and began selecting and eventually concealing nine bottles of Remy Martin cognac valued at $674.91.



As Police arrived, all three suspects fled with the merchandise on foot before entering a vehicle and attempting to leave the scene. Officers arrived quickly and immediately apprehended the three suspects without incident.



During the on-scene investigation, it was determined that one of the suspects assaulted a Costco employee when confronted about the theft. It was also discovered that two of the suspects were responsible for a similar incident at Costco on March 6th where approximately $701.88 in various alcohol was stolen.



They are also suspected in thefts at several other similar type stores in southeast Michigan.



Two of the suspects were lodged at the Livingston County Jail and awaiting arraignment for multiple charges to include Organized Retail Fraud, Unarmed Robbery and Retail Fraud 2nd Degree. The third suspect was released from the scene after it was determined she had no knowledge of or involvement in the actual theft.



Police noted that this incident is not believed to be related to an earlier theft at Ulta Beauty.



The Green Oak Township Police Department was assisted on scene by: The Brighton City Police Department, Michigan State Police and Livingston County Central Dispatch.