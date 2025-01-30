New Costco Location In Genesee County Hiring

January 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hiring is underway for Costco’s first and much-anticipated store in Genesee County.



The popular wholesale retailer is expected to open its new location at 6200 LaFontaine Way in Mundy Township on March 13th.



A variety of jobs are available including cashiers and assistants, stockers, meat wrappers, forklift drivers, tire installers, and bakery and pharmacy positions among others. Many start at $20.50 per hour - with full-time and part-time positions available.



A link to a complete list of the job opportunities and salary ranges is provided.