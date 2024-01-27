Grand Opening Held For New Costco Business Center

January 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Costco announced the grand opening of the first Costco Business Center in Michigan.



The grand opening was held this week at the former Northland Center shopping mall site in Southfield, near the intersection of Lodge Freeway and Eight Mile.



The new warehouse is open to all Costco members but is specifically designed for businesses.



The product selection at the Business Center is tailored for the operation of convenience stores, food service, and offices with products offered in greater quantities. It has an expanded selection of beverages, snacks, commercial appliances, tobacco, fresh meat, produce, groceries, and restaurant supplies. The business center does not have a bakery or pharmacy and it will not sell alcohol, clothing, books, or sporting goods.



The Business Center is the 17th Costco location in Michigan.



Photo Credit: Thomas Brown