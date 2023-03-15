Coratti's Sets Opening Date for Third Location in East Lansing

March 15, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



They are known for their pizza and bocce in Howell, Milford, and in a few months, East Lansing.



Coratti’s Pizzeria Bar and Bocce announced the opening date of a third location in East Lansing.



The restaurant is set to open a bigger location at 321 E. Grand River Avenue near the downtown area.



The restaurant’s owner, Pete Coratti, told The State News, they hope to follow a similar layout to the Howell location.



The new establishment will feature two floors of dining space, a bar, and two 60-foot bocce courts.



The grand opening is set for August 1st before a new semester of classes begins at Michigan State University.