Coratti's Sets Opening Date for Third Location in East Lansing
March 15, 2023
April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com
They are known for their pizza and bocce in Howell, Milford, and in a few months, East Lansing.
Coratti’s Pizzeria Bar and Bocce announced the opening date of a third location in East Lansing.
The restaurant is set to open a bigger location at 321 E. Grand River Avenue near the downtown area.
The restaurant’s owner, Pete Coratti, told The State News, they hope to follow a similar layout to the Howell location.
The new establishment will feature two floors of dining space, a bar, and two 60-foot bocce courts.
The grand opening is set for August 1st before a new semester of classes begins at Michigan State University.