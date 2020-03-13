Michigan Announces More Presumptive Positive Cases Of COVID-19

March 13, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com.





The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb. Four more adults have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus disease. Further testing later Friday has brought the state the state total of COVID-19 cases to 25. State officials say it’s a rapidly evolving situation and those numbers will continue to change as testing continues and more results are returned. The latest individuals include an adult female from Detroit with unknown travel history, an adult male from Washtenaw County with history of international travel, an adult female from Wayne County with history of contact with a confirmed case and an adult male. No additional information was available on that case.



Meanwhile, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the cancellation or postponement of all events and assemblies of more than 250 people to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The order is in effect until April 5th. It exempts industrial work, mass transit and the purchase of groceries or consumer goods. Michigan has also ceased in-person visits to state prisoners. The University of Michigan canceled all spring commencement activities. All public and private K-12 schools will be closed for three weeks starting Monday. Up-to-date numbers are provided on the state coronavirus webpage. A link is provided.