"Cornhole For A Cause" To Benefit LACASA

April 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Players and sponsors are being sought for the 2nd Annual “Cornhole for a Cause” to benefit LACASA.



Community members and the public are encouraged to join in “an amazing afternoon of throwing bags and supporting one of our greatest local resources against interpersonal violence”.



It will take place on Saturday, May 31st at Cleary University Commons in Genoa Township.



Organizer Dan Brockway said LACASA is a cause that’s close to him, having helped out some family members when he was younger. He told WHMI he just loves the sport and was looking for ways to help put the community and a great local resource.



Brockway said their goal for the event is two-fold; get the word out about LACASA and raise some funds.



Last year’s event raised a little over $5,000 – which Brockway is hoping to double that this year if possible. He’s also hoping for a bigger turnout, with 75 to 200 teams.



Early sign-up and registration are open, and Brockway said they’re looking for both players and sponsors. People can also just show up on the day of the event.



Brockway noted that cornhole is very popular, and one of the fastest growing sports across the U.S. next to pickleball.



There are multiple divisions for all skill levels from beginners to advanced, and Brockway said the best part is everyone can have fun and anybody can be good at cornhole – whether man or woman, young or old.



More information, along with sponsor opportunities, is available in the provided links and attachment.