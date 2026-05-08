Corner Studio Spa Treats 12 Nominated Women to Relaxing Spa Day

May 8, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Nominations for a special Mother's Day giveaway has come to an end at Corner Studio Spa in downtown Howell. A dozen women in the community were selected after careful review by ownership and their marketing team.



The giveaway was made possible because the spa is gifting more than $3,500 in complimentary services this year. Bailee Vaughn, Marketing Manager at Corner Studio Spa, says submissions remain strictly confidential even once all the winners are contacted.



Meanwhile, Corner Studio Spa says they’re already looking forward to continuing this tradition next year and finding even more ways to give back to the community.



The spa is located on West Grand River between North Center Street and North Walnut Street. Available services include facials, massages, Botox, filler, hormone replacement therapy, head spa treatments, haircut and highlight services, as well as laser hair removal.



A link to learn more about Corner Studio Spa is posted below, along with a link to their Facebook page.