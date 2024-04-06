Man Charged In Child Pornography Case

April 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Jackson County man has been charged in a child pornography case.



In mid-January, a detective with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation after receiving a complaint that two local children had been inappropriately contacted over social media by an adult male.



After a lengthy investigation, the detective positively identified the male and located evidence suggesting he was in possession of Child Sexually Abusive Materials. The Office says he was actively seeking additional images and videos by soliciting underage children using several social media platforms and chat rooms. It was determined the male lived outside of Ingham County and the Michigan State Police were requested to assist with the investigation.



On March 27th, the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Jackson County.



23-year-old Corey Stanley Swan of Jackson County was arrested, and additional child sexually abusive materials were recovered. Swan was lodged at the Jackson County Jail and was arraigned on multiple counts of Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material, Child Sexually Abusive Activity, and Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime.



If convicted, Swan could spend up to twenty years in prison.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the internet – noting there are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online.



The Michigan State Police provide a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.michiganicac.com.



If someone has information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.