New Coratti’s Italian Restaurant & Bar In Howell Gets Grant

October 8, 2019

The City of Howell is one of nine Michigan Main Street Communities selected to receive grant funding to support a new restaurant.



The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced the grants Monday, with more than $260,000 being awarded to support small local businesses and help strengthen downtowns and commercial districts. The Match on Main program provides grants of between $5,000 and $25,000 to Select or Master level Michigan Main Street communities in conjunction with eligible businesses seeking support. Howell Main Street Inc. will use its $25,000 grant to assist with the transformation of a vacant call center building into Coratti’s Italian Restaurant and Bar, a family-friendly destination restaurant in downtown Howell. The renovations are estimated at $1.1 (m) million and include an 1,100-square-foot addition of usable space, extensive interior and exterior improvements, a bocce ball court and outdoor seating among others. Coratti’s will use the Match on Main funding to secure the furniture and fixtures needed to accommodate seating options for between 200-300 customers within the indoor and outdoor dining areas, as well as help cover some of the kitchen equipment purchases needed to transform the 'Call Center' into a functional restaurant space.



As a Master Level Michigan Main Street Community, Howell Main Street Inc. is continuously striving for new ways to support entrepreneurs and small businesses within the district, according to newly named Chief Operating Officer Kate Litwin. She says the grant program is a fantastic opportunity to provide small businesses with funds that are tailored to their specific needs to achieve growth and success in the community. (JM)