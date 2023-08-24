Cooling Shelters Open Following Severe Weather in Livingston County

August 24, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Thousands of DTE customers in Livingston County lost power early Thursday morning due to severe rain, heavy winds, hail, and lighting.



Downed power lines and downed trees were reported throughout the county, and crews got to work after the weather moved through just after 3:00 a.m.



DTE anticipates to have at least 85% of Livingston County restored by end of day Thursday.



In the meantime, residents without power or air conditioning can visit local cooling shelters on Thursday to get out of the heat, charge phones, and even take a shower.



The Salvation Army Corps and Social Services Center is a designated cooling center, located at 503 Lake Street, just west of Thompson Lake. That location is open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday.



In Brighton, 2/42 Community Church is another cooling center, located at 7523 Grand River Avenue. The church is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and they have shower facilities for those in need.



Cooling centers are free of charge. More information can be found at the provided links.