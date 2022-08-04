Cool Cars Showcased At Brighton District Library

Greg Coburn /Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some cool cars will be showcased during a presentation at the Brighton District Library.



The presentation on Thursday will take a tour of a unique automobile collection from 7 to 8pm. The Detroit Historical Society is the caretaker of sixty automobiles. Many are said to be one-of-a-kind vehicles that exist in no other collection. Those include the first closed salon Cadillac, the Scripps Booth Bi-AutoGo, and the pre-production Mustang prototype. Several are said to be the personal cars of the Auto Barons, and some came to the Society with original engineering drawings. The program offers attendees an opportunity to take a historic tour of the automobile collection. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Brighton District Library.



