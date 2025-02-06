Conway Township Reaching Out To Residents After Tax Bill Error

February 6, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Conway Township is working to educate residents about an apparent winter tax bill error.



Treasurer Debbie Grubb said the state equalized value and the assessed value appear as the same number on the tax bills, which is incorrect. A printing error generated by new software is said to be to blame.



Also most recently, it was discovered that some residents who live within the Webberville School District were charged for the Fowlerville Library on their tax bill in error. The township said anyone who was charged in error, will receive a credit on their summer taxes, which was deemed the most cost-effective way to rectify the problem.





The township website has the following update posted from the Treasury Department:



Our office was fortunate in 2024, to be able to purchase and update our BS&A software to the most current/web-based version. Unfortunately, during the transition of converting from .NET to the CLOUD, the new software platform experienced a few errors when printing our very first tax season on the CLOUD.



One of the errors is that the state equalized value and the assessed value appear as the same number on the tax bills, which is incorrect. Please be advised, this did NOT affect the amount owed by each resident for their winter taxes. It was simply a printing error, generated by the new software.



Most recently, we also discovered that some residents who live within the Webberville School District, were charged for the Fowlerville Library on their tax bill in error. This is a system error in the new BS&A software platform and will be rectified on the Summer 2025 taxes.



Anyone who was charged for the Fowlerville Library in error, will receive a credit on their Summer 2025 taxes. This is the most cost-effective way to rectify this problem for our township residents.



We apologize for the problems with the new software. We are working through the new system; to evolve and ensure errors such as these do not happen in the future. It is important to our Township to keep our computer systems as current as possible. Unfortunately, when changing software platforms, there sometimes are problems that are unforeseen. We are doing our very best to rectify any problems as they arise.



Any questions, please contact our office to ensure you are receiving accurate and up-to-date information regarding this process. Your patience during this transition is appreciated. We apologize for any confusion or problem this may have caused.



Debbie Grubb

Conway Township Treasurer

517-223-0358