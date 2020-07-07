Conway Man Heads To Trial On New Video Peeping Charges

July 7, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local man accused in several instances of recording girls in dressing rooms at area stores has had his latest charges bound over to circuit court.





33-year-old Joseph Daniel Busha of Conway Township was originally charged for a January 23rd incident at the Fowlerville Walmart in which a 15-year-old girl said she became aware of him while she was changing in the store’s dressing room. Two counts of felonious assault and one count each of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime were then bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court for trial.



However, additional felony charges were filed against Busha in March regarding a pair of incidents at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Howell Township. The first was at the American Eagle Outfitters store in January of 2018, while the second was at the Old Navy store in December of 2019. As a result, Busha was charged with two additional counts of Capturing the Image of an Unclothed Person, felonies punishable by up to five years in prison, and two counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison.



In 53rd District Court Tuesday morning, he waived his preliminary exam on the latest charges, sending them to circuit court. He also waived his arraignment in circuit court. Busha remains free on a $20,000 personal bond pending a July 20th pre-trial hearing on the original counts.