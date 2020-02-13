Conway Man Charged With Recording Teen In Changing Room

February 13, 2020

A Livingston County man has been arraigned on charges that he recorded a teen girl changing in a dressing room last month at the Fowlerville Walmart.



33-year-old Joseph Busha of Conway Township is charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count each of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned Wednesday. Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler tells WHMI that the 15-year-old girl was changing in the store’s dressing room January 23rd when she became aware of Busha. She informed her father, who contacted store security, who then called Fowlerville Police. A review of the store’s security cameras identified Busha as the suspect.



A search warrant was then executed at Busha’s residence in Conway Township, where he is reported to have pointed his fireman with a laser on it at the officers. Officers had to repeatedly order Busha to drop the gun before he complied and he was taken into custody.



Chief Tyler says electronic recording devices were seized from the residence and were analyzed by a Detective with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Busha is free on a $50,000 cash surety bond pending a March 3rd court hearing. (JK)