Explosive Device Found In Garbage Can In Conway Township

April 4, 2019

Police responded to a home in Conway Township this morning on a report of a suspected explosive device.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10am to the 7000 block of Owosso Road on a complaint of an explosive device that was found in a trash cart. Deputies recognized the device as an unexploded commercially made firework and rendered it safe. The Office says the homeowner has made multiple reports of destruction of his property and theft in the past few months and there is no cause for any public alarm. Deputies were assisted on scene by Michigan State Police and the Fowlerville Area Fire Department.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 517-546-TIPS. (JM)