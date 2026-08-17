Three Hospitalized After Friday Afternoon Crash

August 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A crash in Conway Township sent three people to the hospital.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly after 12:30pm Friday to a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Fowlerville Road and Chase Lake Road.



The preliminary investigation indicates that a 22-year-old Howell woman was traveling west on Chase Lake Road in a 2014 Kia Forte when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign/intersection.



The Kia was struck by a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a horse trailer traveling north on Fowlerville Road. The Dodge was being operated by a 57-year-old Howell man, along with a 66-year-old Fowlerville man.



The Kia operator was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by Livingston County EMS in serious condition.



The driver of the Dodge was also transported to Sparrow Hospital by Livingston County EMS in stable condition. The Dodge passenger sought medical attention on his own at Sparrow Hospital.



Seat belts were worn by all parties involved.



The horse sustained minor injuries and was transported back to the farm.



The Sheriff’s Office said speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.



The roadway remained closed for three hours for the investigation and cleanup.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Fowlerville Area Fire Authority and Livingston County EMS.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.