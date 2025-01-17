Conway, Cohoctah Twps Issue Joint Statement Opposing PSC's Green Energy Rules

January 17, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



More pushback against the Michigan Public Service Commission's new rules for wind and solar farms.



Both Conway and Cohoctah townships have penned a joint statement opposing the rules, saying they are "united in our outrage and disbelief at the proposed industrial developments that threaten to devastate our communities."



"It's a slap in our face. It's a slap in the residents' face. Eighty-percent of the residents do not want these developments in the township, for various reasons. The only people who want these developments are the power companies and the land owners that stand to make a windfall of money off this and don't have to farm their land anymore," says Steve Weiss of Conway Township's Planning Commission.



"I don't blame the farmers for trying to do what they're doing," he added. "But on the other hand, what you do on your property, if it affects me and my property and my neighbors, now we have a problem."



The joint statement specifically calls out DTE Energy and Ranger Power, whom Weiss says has been knocking on their door for two years.



"They have leases all throughout both of our townships. This is happening in Marion, Iosco, all over the state," he says.



"There is a huge push for this, and I understand that, but don't take away our rights to locally zone it. They have the land leased and they are going to submit their application in Cohoctah and Conway townships very soon."



Both townships are among dozens of Michigan communities appealing the state's green energy rules.



Read the joint statement at the link below.