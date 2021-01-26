Contracts Approved For East Clinton Reconstruction Project

January 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Contracts for the East Clinton Street reconstruction project in the City of Howell have been approved.



Design engineering for the East Clinton and North National resurfacing project was approved by Council in September of 2019. It’s being funded largely through a grant and low-interest state loan. At Monday night's virtual meeting, Council approved two motions related to the project. The first was to approve a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation, as the grant portion of the project is federally funded through M-DOT. Six bids were received and the low bid of $3.9 (m) million was awarded to C&D Hughes of Lansing, which has done work for the City in the past. A separate resolution was approved to tentatively award a contract for water system improvements, which are being funded through the state’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund program.



The project totals around $4.7 (m) million but will be offset by those grants and loans. Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Manor commented that the project involves a major reconstruction of East Clinton and a piece of North National Street, including water and sewer, being done with roughly 80% state grant funding for the street portion. The water and sewer portion is again through the low-interest loan from the state. Manor said it is a much needed project and he’s looking forward to completion sometime in the fall – further encouraging everyone that either lives on or utilizes Clinton Street to be patient during the work this summer.



Mayor Nick Proctor commented that the project falls within Council’s budgetary constraints and earlier mandates that no road construction or rehabilitation be done without at least 80% grant funding because the City doesn’t have money to do anything. He noted the work falls within that criteria and they’re thankful to have been awarded the grant as Clinton Street certainly needs the repair.



Construction is expected to commence in the spring. Also as part of the larger project, Council earlier approved the addition of bump-outs at key intersections to help with traffic calming, reduced speeds and safer pedestrian travel. Photo: Google Street View.