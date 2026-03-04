Contractor Crushed by Auger in Green Oak Township

March 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A private contractor was seriously injured when he was crushed by an industrial auger he was operating in Green Oak Township. It happened around 10:19 am Wednesday in an empty property off Fieldcrest and Silver Lake Road.



"The individual got crushed underneath the tracked auger. Green Oak Fire arrived within minutes and eventually extricated the patient. He was treated by Livingston County EMS at the scene and transported by Survival Flight to U of M Health-Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with life-threatening injuries," Green Oak Fire Chief Kevin Gentry told WHMI News.



Chief Gentry says the worker is 31-years-old, but he could not release any other information at the time. No word on the man's condition.



"This is a private contractor, and I'm not certain what they were using the auger for. It was a very large tracked machine," he said.



Hamburg Township Fire set up the landing zone for Survival Flight at the Green Oak Free Methodist Church. South Lyon Fire also covered a medical emergency, while Green Oak Fire was attending to the trapped contractor.