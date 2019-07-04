Brighton School Board to Explore Language Changes in Superintendent's Contract

July 4, 2019

At its most recent meeting the Brighton Board of Education extended Superintendent Greg Gray’s contract by one year, but at the same time, the board is looking at making some changes in the language portion of his contract.



At its meeting on June 24th, the board unanimously approved a 1-year extension of Gray’s contract to June 30, 2024 - something considered routine for an administrator in good standing. Meanwhile, Board President Andy Burchfield tells WHMI that the board’s executive committee will be meeting in the coming weeks to work on language in Gray’s contract. Burchfield says that because of what the board considers Gray’s outstanding record of accomplishments, it was felt that he did not need, and therefore did not have, a performance evaluation last year, although Burchfield says they are planning on one this fall.



The new contract language to be worked out will reflect the arrival of a new assistant superintendent for labor relations and personnel. She is Sharon Irvine, the former assistant superintendent and chief operating officer in the Warren Consolidated School District, a position she held for six years before coming to Brighton. The position Irvine started on July 1st had been left unfilled for some time because the board could not find a qualified candidate after conducting two searches. Irvine’s new position is similar to that of a human resources director, and — in addition to his duties as superintendent - Gray has also held the position of assistant superintendent for human resources for several years. As a result, it is likely that Gray’s additional responsibilities as human resources director will be eliminated, with Irvine fulfilling those duties.



Gray currently earns $135,000 a year as superintendent, plus another $65,000 a year for the human resources position. Burchfield says the board will also be reviewing Gray’s compensation as part of the contract language adjustments. He says the committee’s recommended changes will come before the board for action later this month or in August. Gray has been Brighton’s Superintendent of Schools for 10 years. He was offered the superintendent's job in Portage, a suburb of Kalamazoo, in 2013, but decided to turn it down and stay in Brighton after a grassroots campaign by district parents persuaded him to remain. (TT)