Contested Council Race & School Funding Issues On Ballot Today

November 5, 2019

Voters in Livingston County will be casting ballots today in a contested race for council in Brighton and several school funding issues.



Pinckney Community Schools has a Headlee Millage Renewal on the ballot, along with a 3 mill restoration that will keep the millage whole at 18 mills. As the current operating millage in Pinckney is 17.87, the rise would only be .13 mills. But passing it would allow the district to maintain that level through 2026.



Voters in the Brighton Area Schools district will be casting ballots on a $59.4 million bond issue that would be used for a multitude of improvements including roofing and school parking lots as well as STEAM center additions for each of the four elementary schools, plus STEAM center upgrades at Maltby Intermediate School and Scranton Middle School. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics.



In Fenton Area Public Schools, a sinking fund renewal is on the ballot to support the maintenance, repair and construction of school buildings.



Meanwhile, in the City of Brighton there are five candidates running for four open seats on city council. The incumbents include Jim Muzzin, Shawn Pipoly, Jim Bohn, Susan Gardner and challenger Susan Bakhaus.



The council race in Howell is unopposed with incumbents Bob Ellis, Steve Manor and Michael Mulvahill running to retain their seats along with Mayor Nick Proctor. Polls are open until 8pm. (JK)