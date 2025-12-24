Crews Preparing For Possible Wintry Weather After Christmas Holiday

December 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Consumers Energy crews are gearing up for the possibility of an impactful freezing rain/ice event forecast for Friday.



The utility says it stands ready and is now pre-staging nearly 500 crews statewide in preparation for the possibility of ice accumulations expected following the Christmas holiday.



A system is expected to move into the lower peninsula Friday morning that could deliver up to a half an inch of ice in some locations. Other locations may receive only rain or freezing rain depending on fluctuating temperatures.



Crews are gathering trucks and essential materials needed in advance to assist with any restoration efforts.



Norm Kapala, Consumers Energy’s vice president of grid operations, said “We want our customers to know that we are preparing now over the holiday and stand ready to restore power as safely and quickly as possible should we experience outages. Our crews are ready to be deployed into impacted communities to expedite restoration efforts so everyone can enjoy a safe return from holiday celebrations”.



Ice accumulations are expected statewide and could result in power outages and create difficult travel conditions.



The utility said ice storms can pose a particular challenge, as half an inch of ice can put 500 pounds of weight on a power line — the equivalent of a baby grand piano.



Consumers Energy urges neighbors to pay attention to travel advisories and winter weather watches and warnings.



To help the public prepare for what to do before, during and after a storm, Consumers Energy encourages customers to visit the provided link for helpful tips.



Customers can visit the online outage map to report an outage and sign up for restoration updates or download the Consumers Energy mobile app.



Kapala encouraged Michiganders to be ready for the potential severe weather sharing these preparation tips:



-Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.



-Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.



-Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.



-Have a food safety plan in case of an outage. If the power goes out while cooking or storing holiday meals, know in advance how long food can remain safe and what steps to take. Visit FoodSafety.gov’s Power Outage Guide for tips and charts on what to keep and what to discard.



Consumers Energy also urges the public to keep these other important storm safety tips in mind:



-Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and report unguarded downed lines by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio, or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.



-Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.



-In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.