Consumers Energy Provides $5 Million To Help Lower Bills For Customers

January 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Consumers Energy says Michigan families are feeling pressure from rising costs everywhere they turn – which is why it’s continuing work to support customers in times of need.



The utility said it’s kicking off 2026 by investing $5 (m) million to help customers and communities across Michigan through direct assistance, community partnerships, and programs designed to help families manage energy costs.



It’s part of a broader, ongoing commitment to keeping energy within reach and standing alongside customers – not just when challenges arise, but before they do.



Lauren Snyder, senior vice president and chief customer and growth officer at Consumers Energy, said “Our customers are facing real pressure in their everyday lives, and we believe energy shouldn’t add to that burden. This commitment is one way we’re showing up today, and it reflects a broader commitment to help customers stay connected, supported and confident that we’re standing with them.”



The dollars are funded by Consumers Energy – not customers’ bills – and will be distributed in partnership with the following agencies that connect directly with people in communities across the state:



- United Way South Central Michigan

- TrueNorth Community Services

- The Salvation Army – Great Lakes Division

- Society of St. Vincent de Paul in the Archdiocese of Detroit

- THAW (The Heat and Warmth Fund)

- New Day Foundation

- Greater Flint Health Coalition

- Kent County Community Action

- Mid-Michigan Community Action

- Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency

- Ottawa Community Action Agency



Consumers Energy Spokesman Brian Wheeler told WHMI there are a lot of concerns - particularly in the winter about high bills. He said that’s why the $5 (m) million is going to non-profits across the state to help people who are struggling the most.



Wheeler stressed the best thing a person can do is to look for assistance immediately – because the longer people wait, the more they can find unpaid balances increase or they’re in an even more difficult situation. He said he hopes people understand that help is available today and they should reach out for assistance - whether for themselves or a friend or loved one facing difficulties.



With all of the economic uncertainty, Wheeler stressed Consumers is really refocusing and putting a commitment first to helping people who need it the most - and they’ll be doing more in the months ahead.



Customers who need help should call 2-1-1, a free service that connects Michiganders to non-profits in their area that can help with basic needs, from energy bills to food and shelter.



Customers needing assistance with managing their bill can find resources in the top provided link.



Customers are also encouraged to explore My Personalized Offerings, an easy-to-use tool that matches customers with payment assistance resources and energy-saving programs. More in bottom link.



Those facing challenges with their bill can call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 for support.



Consumers Energy said its “approach reflects a belief that affordability is not a single initiative, but a lens applied across the company’s work — from how we communicate with customers, to how we design programs, to how we partner with communities across the state. Expect additional actions throughout the year as part of this broader commitment”.