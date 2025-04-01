Consumers Energy Prepares For Additional Storms

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







As Consumers Energy crews continue working to restore power to customers impacted by recent storms, the company says it is ramping up preparations for another round of severe weather expected to hit Michigan.



That includes preparing the more than 800 crews, including some from neighboring states of Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois, and restocking essential materials to respond swiftly.



The utility said by preparing crews and restocking critical equipment like poles, transformers, and wires; they’re making sure they can respond as quickly and safely as possible.



Consumers Energy has restored power to more than 70% of the 270,000 customers affected by last weekend’s storms.



As restoration efforts continue, the company is preparing for another round of severe weather – with high winds, hail, and the potential for more ice in the forecast.