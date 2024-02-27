Crews Preparing for Hail & High Winds To Move Across Michigan

February 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Consumers Energy crews are preparing for severe weather to start hitting Michigan late tonight and are said to be ready if potential hail and 60 mph wind gusts cause power outages.



The Consumers Energy Storm Restoration Team is preparing crews of electric lineworkers in advance to respond quickly to any outages, and is also preparing trucks and essential materials needed to assist with any restoration efforts.



The storm is expected to deliver the most serious impact starting Tuesday evening, with high winds continuing through the day Wednesday. The Lake Michigan shoreline, West Michigan, and the southern part of the state could be affected.



Consumers Energy’s Vice President of Electric Distribution Engineering Greg Salisbury said they were also keeping a close eye on polling places, to make sure voting can continue taking place in Michigan’s primaries.





Consumers offered the following preparation tips for potential severe weather:



-Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.



-Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.



-Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.





Consumers Energy further urged the public to keep these other important storm safety tips in mind:



-A portable generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator inside your home, garage, basement or enclosed area. Proper ventilation is critical.



-In addition to moving your generator outdoors and away from your home doors and intakes, don’t run your vehicles in a garage or use your gas stove for heat. If you have a fireplace, ensure the flue is open and only use if it’s been cleaned and serviced this year.



-Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.



A link to the utility’s outage map is provided.