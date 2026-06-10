Consumers Energy Prepares For Severe Weather Wednesday & Thursday

June 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Consumers Energy is preparing crews for restoration efforts as two waves of inclement weather are expected to sweep across the state - urging customers to get ready for both extreme heat and storms.



The two waves of incoming inclement weather are expected to occur Wednesday evening and Thursday evening. The utility said both waves pose the risk of severe thunderstorms, high winds, flooding, and isolated tornadoes.



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For Wednesday, Consumers reports there is statewide risk but the greatest impact zone is expected is along and west of US-127.



On Thursday, it says there is also statewide risk but the greatest impact zone is expected south of M-55.



The utility said crews will be staged as needed and prepared to respond to restoration efforts and potential damage assessment.



Norm Kapala, Consumers Energy’s vice president of grid operations, restoration and work management, said "We understand losing power can be inconvenient for our customers, especially during periods of extreme weather. Our customers can count on us to monitor the weather and respond accordingly with resources pre-staged across the state."





Consumers Energy urges the public to keep important safety tips in mind:



• Be alert to crews working along roadsides. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they can go safely past.



• Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and report unguarded downed lines by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy reminds people that falsely calling in downed lines actually slows down the restoration process for everyone.



• Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.



• Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.



• In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.



Customers can continue to check the status of outages at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. They can also sign up for outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.