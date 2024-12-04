Consumers Energy Using Smart Technology To Eliminate Power Outages

December 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local utility says its investment in smart technology for Michigan’s electric grid is paying off - keeping the lights on for over 72,000 customers who would have otherwise lost power at some point this year.



Consumers Energy says devices known as automatic transfer reclosers, or ATRs, have provided the benefit to customers. They’re an example of a leading-edge technology that detects a power outage remotely and, like traffic lights, automatically limits the extent of a power outage. Ultimately, fewer customers are affected when things go wrong. So far in 2024, Consumers Energy projects those 72,000-plus customers would have lost power for a total of over 350,000 hours.



Consumers Energy Spokesman Brian Wheeler told WHMI “this is not your parents power grid” – meaning they are continuing to put technology and new techniques to work to keep the power on better than before. He said the ATR devices sit on electric poles to help during an outage and limit how large it is, saying they keep the size of outages down and help restore power more quickly.



Wheeler said they’ve been evaluating the performance of devices this year, hundreds of which are located around the state, that have helped keep power on for around 72,000 people who would have lost power otherwise in a traditional power outage. Wheeler noted while it is still relatively new, the technology has really flourished over the last couple of years.



Consumers Energy is installing over 100 ATRs across Michigan this year – it has almost 550 at work across the state now -- and plans to continue adding more in the future as part of its “Reliability Roadmap”.



Wheeler said the utility is doing good work and making progress, referencing the “Reliability Roadmap”. That’s centered on two long term goals; ensuring no more than 100,000 people ever lose power during a storm, and anyone who does lose power in any situation gets their power back on within 24 hours or less.



Other tactics in the Reliability Roadmap include increased line clearing, infrared cameras, more durable iron poles, burying power lines, and even a robotic dog. More information is available in the provided links.