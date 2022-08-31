Consumers On Track to Restore Most Customers By Wednesday Night

August 31, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Consumers Energy says it’s on track to restore nearly all customers by later tonight.



With favorable weather conditions, the utility says it expects to have the lights back on for nearly all the188,000-plus customers impacted by Monday’s severe thunderstorms.



More than 400 crews have restored electricity for more than146,000 customers and are working today to safely bring back power for the remainder of those experiencing outages. Some work will continue into Thursday in communities most badly damaged by Monday’s nearly 70 mph winds.



The utility continues to encourage safety, especially when using portable generators during power outages.



Consumers asks that the public continue looking out for potentially deadly downed power lines and report any issues.