Mundy Township Awarded Grant For Accessible Amphitheater

October 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Grant funding has been awarded to Mundy Township for a new accessible amphitheater.



The Consumers Energy Foundation announced its 2024 Prosperity Award Winners - with recipients in Mundy Township and West Branch each receiving $250,000 in grant funding for projects in their communities. They were chosen from more than 90 applicants.



The Prosperity Awards, one of three signature grant rounds offered by the Foundation each year, aim to support economic development and improve community welfare.



For Mundy Township in Genesee County; grant funding will support the site preparation and construction of a universally designed and accessible amphitheater stage at Mundy Miracle Commons Park - the largest barrier-free park in Michigan. The amphitheater, designed and planned in partnership with the Disability Network of Genesee County, will provide musical and theatrical entertainment for the park while incorporating amenities that accommodate the sensory experience.



Mundy Township Supervisor Tonya Ketzler said they’re grateful and excited for this substantial investment from Consumers Energy to support the next phase of development at Mundy Miracle Commons.



Ketzler said “We’re proud to say the Commons is the largest municipally owned universal design outdoor recreation park in Michigan, with a mission to provide a place where people of all abilities will be able to play, dream, and enjoy nature. This funding from our partners at Consumers will further advance that mission by allowing music, theatre, and other community events to become a reality at Mundy Miracle Commons.”





For the City of West Branch in Ogemaw County; grant funding will support the construction of the “Gathering Place”, a strategically located park in downtown West Branch that will transform an empty lot into a central location for social interactions, events and cultural activities. The park will feature a pergola, benches, tables, green spaces and other amenities. Local artists will contribute to the park’s design, enhancing the cultural vibrancy of the area and supporting local talent.



West Branch City Manager John Dantzer said the grant will allow for the creation of a park that will help with the revitalization of the downtown by attracting visitors to local businesses, while also enhancing the lives of residents.



Consumers Energy Foundation President Brandon Hofmeister said accessible parks and inviting green spaces are a vital part of any thriving community. He added “Economic development is bolstered, and neighborhood affinity is made stronger, when those spaces have the amenities necessary to host events, attract tourists, and promote local businesses. We’re proud to distribute these grants to two projects that will provide those benefits and more to their communities.”



The Prosperity Awards are the Consumers Energy Foundation’s final signature grant allocations in 2024 totaling $1.5 million. The Foundation previously awarded the Planet Awards in April and the People Awards in July.