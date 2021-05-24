Consumers Energy Implementing Summer Peak Rates June 1st

May 24, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents will have something to think about when it comes to how they are using energy when Consumers Energy implements its new “Summer Peak Rate” in June.



With summer coming and temperatures rising, that means added demand will soon be put on the electric grid. Consumers Energy, in an effort to encourage users into consuming electricity during cooler parts of the day is charging a new summer peak rate starting June 1st. From 2 to 7pm, Monday through Friday, electricity will cost roughly 1.5 times what it costs during the rest of the day. This pricing will stay in effect through September.



Consumers estimates that most for residential customers, their bill will be less than $2 per month.



To help keep costs down and excess demand off the grid, they have tips for residents to consider. Consumers recommends postponing chores, like running the dishwasher or doing laundry during off-hours or on the weekend to save money. Refresh air conditioning filters once a month to allow for more efficient cooling. Also, adjusting the air conditioner on a thermostat by 1 degree can reduce an electric bill by 1-3%. And consider using a smart thermostat to automatically adjust your home’s temperature settings, especially during peak hours.



For more information about the new summer peak rate, visit www.consumersenergy.com/summerrate.