Consumers Energy Warns of 'Bogus' Calls, Emails

September 4, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Consumers Energy is the latest company to issue a warning about scammers.



Customers have been receiving calls and emails over the last week demanding payment through prepaid debit cards or gift cards. These interactions also include threats that service will be cut if they don’t pay. The scammers are reportedly spoofing company phone numbers, making the calls appear more legitimate.



“We know most people already are careful not to give their money and personal information to strangers, but we want to make sure they’re alert for these criminals who are persistent and determined to con people out of their money,” Jim Beechey, Consumers Energy’s Vice President of Information Technology and Security, said. “Consumers Energy looks out for the people we serve. We want to build awareness and encourage people to make sure they’re dealing legitimately with us and protecting their security and personal information.



Beechey said to follow these steps to protect yourself:



- Consumers Energy doesn’t demand specific methods to pay bills, such as prepaid debit cards. consumersenergy.com/waystopay has all the payment methods listed.



- Consumers Energy never asks for your credit card information over the phone, and will transfer you to a secure system for payments.



- Call Consumers Energy’s toll-free number, 800-477-5050 or go to consumersenergy.com to interact with the company.



- If someone asks for personal information and says they are with Consumers Energy, hang up and call 800-477-5050.



Consumers Energy provides natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million residents across the Lower Peninsula, making it Michigan’s largest energy provider.





