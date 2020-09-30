Consumers Energy Offering $12-Million In Pandemic Aid

September 30, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Consumers Energy is launching a multi-million dollar program to help residents and businesses impacted by the pandemic.



The utility announced Tuesday that it was committing $12-million to help Michigan customers and communities. Three million of that will be put into their Cares Plus program for customers that meet certain income qualifications and may have arrears or difficulties making payments. Consumers has expanded the qualification threshold to include customers who are to 400% of the federal poverty level. $8-million will go towards residents and businesses seeking assistance who normally wouldn’t qualify. They are eligible for up to $5,000 in arrears-forgiveness. The remaining million will go into THAW, or The Heat and Warmth fund. Consumers Energy CEO Patti Poppe encouraged those eligible to ask for help, saying they understand that the pandemic has put people in situations they never thought they’d be in.



Chief Customer Officer Brian Rich said that since the beginning of the pandemic they have provided $16-million in assistance to businesses and haven’t disconnected a customer since March. He said the best way for people to get help is to dial 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with non-profit agencies in their communities, including this new financial help program from Consumers. Alternatively, you can contact Consumers toll-free at 1-800-477-5050.





Poppe said they know this is a temporary condition we’re in, and in the meantime, they are going to work with customers to make sure nobody is worried about their ability to keep their lights on or their house warm.