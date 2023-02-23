Lineworkers From Four States Join Consumers Energy Crews

February 23, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Consumers Energy says crews are making progress this afternoon as part of the push to restore power to over 237,000 homes and businesses affected by this week’s powerful ice storm.



Over 450 crews are involved in around-the-clock work - including lineworkers from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Virginia.



Officials said Mother Nature delivered a powerful punch this week with over a half-inch of heavy ice. Despite winds and other unfavorable weather continuing today, crews were said to be making progress and will be working through the night.



The Utility noted that about a half-inch of ice – equivalent to the weight of a baby grand piano on a power line – covered Michigan’s southern counties, resulting in more than 8,000 downed wires and more than 237,000 outages.



Roughly 110 crews from four states will be joining Consumers Energy’s restoration effort to help speed up the pace of work.



Based on current assessments, the utility says a majority of affected customers should be restored by Sunday. Restoration work will continue and be largely complete by the end of the day Monday.