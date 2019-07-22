Consumers Energy Reminds Residents Of CO Safety Amid Outages

July 22, 2019

Consumers Energy is reminding residents about carbon monoxide safety as the utility works to restore power outages caused by storms over the weekend.



The nasty weather caused over 15,000 downed wires across the state, hundreds of broken poles and downed trees, and damaged equipment. As of this afternoon the number of customers affected in Livingston County was just under 720, with a total of approximately 25,600 customers still affected.



Consumers spokeswoman Debra Dodd says those still without power may be using generators and urged those who are to be careful of carbon monoxide issues that can result when a generator is used improperly. Dodd says generators should be used in accordance with manufacturers’ instructions, which means using them outside of a home about 25-feet away and never using them in an enclosed area.



Dodd reports Consumers is in the home stretch of restoring power to customers, adding that the utility knows it’s been very frustrating and difficult for all and that they appreciate customers’ patience. Dodd says thanks to better weather, Consumers has been able to make significant progress within the last 24 hours as crews are working 16-hour shifts and six crews from out-of-state have been brought in to help.



Consumers customers can monitor the utility’s outage map at the link posted below. (DK)