Consumers Energy Prepares for High Winds, Wintery Mix

November 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Consumers Energy reports it is preparing for a significant weather event expected to sweep across the state Wednesday and Thursday.



"We want our customers to know that we’ll be ready throughout the holiday to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Our line workers and other field crews are standing by to be deployed into impacted communities, and we’re gathering trucks and essential materials to assist with any restoration efforts," said a release from the utility.



"We expect this storm to deliver strong winds and a wintery mix over the next couple of days, and we want our customers to know that Consumers Energy is ready," said Norm Kapala, Consumers Energy’s vice president of grid operations restoration and work management. "Our crews are prepared to respond quickly and restore power as safely and efficiently as possible, especially with the Thanksgiving holiday.”



Communities are expected to be impacted by widespread strong winds and accumulating snow across the Lower Peninsula on Wednesday and Thursday. Several inches of snow are anticipated to accumulate along and west of U.S. 127. Blowing and drifting snow could reduce visibility and create tough travel conditions.



To help the public prepare for what to do before, during and after a storm, Consumers Energy encourages customers to visit ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter for helpful tips.



Customers can visit the online outage map to report an outage and sign up for restoration updates or download the Consumers Energy mobile app for convenient access to these tools.



Kapala encouraged Michiganders to be ready for the potential weather sharing these preparation tips:



• Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.



• Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.



• Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.



• Have a food safety plan in case of an outage. If the power goes out while cooking or storing holiday meals, know in advance how long food can remain safe and what steps to take. Visit FoodSafety.gov’s Power Outage Guide for tips and charts on what to keep and what to discard.



Consumers Energy also urges the public to keep these other important storm safety tips in mind:



• Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and to report unguarded downed lines by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.



• Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.



• Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.



• In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.