Consumers Energy Deploys Emergency Response Unit To Hardest Hit Areas

December 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Following two rounds of winter weather over the last several days that swept through Michigan, Consumers Energy says it has been working around the clock to restore power to the more than 230,000 customers who have been impacted since last Friday.



Nearly 630 crews have been deployed to help expedite restoration efforts.



This week, the energy provider launched the inaugural deployment of its new emergency response trailer. The trailer is designed to aid line workers in the hardest hit areas on the ground working to restore power.



The vehicle is staffed with an emergency response team that provides crews working around the clock access to food, water, and clean clothes to allow them to more quickly get back to the important work needed to get the lights back on for people.



The trailer, stationed in Clare County this week, is also serving as a communications hub – outfitted with high-frequency radios and internet to keep crews in touch with dispatchers working to identify outages as they come in.



Norm Kapala, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in charge for restoration, said “As we narrow in on the final stages of restoration efforts, our emergency response crews remain dedicated to assisting the communities we serve to ensure a safe and timely return to a sense of normal. If you see our emergency response teams in your area – or our blue, white and green bucket trucks out, you can rest assured help is on the way.”



Consumers Energy is committed to an all-hands-on-deck response with a goal to restore power to all communities - including the hardest hit areas in Northwest and Mid-Michigan - by end of the day tomorrow.



A link to the utility’s outage map is provided.