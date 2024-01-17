Consumers Energy Offers Tips to Reduce Winter Heating Bills

January 17, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



With frigid cold draped across Michigan this week, Consumers Energy is highlighting ways to help Michiganders lower and get help with their energy bills.



Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s Vice President of Customer Experience, said Consumers Energy is continuing to look out for customers even after restoring power across the state over the weekend.



“Natural gas costs less than half as much as it did last year. Still, Consumers Energy is looking out for our friends and neighbors, to be sure they stay safe and comfortable in their homes as temperatures have plunged below zero,” Snyder said. “You should know you can take action to reduce your energy bill, and you can find help by reaching out with just a phone call.”



Snyder said to save energy, have your heating system tuned and inspected by a service professional. It's also a good idea to clean or replace your furnace filter often during the heating season. You can also "dial" your thermostat down at night, as adjusting your home’s temperature by even 1 degree can lower your heating bill by 1 to 3 percent.



Homeowners should make sure attic, basement, garage and exterior doors are closed to prevent cold drafts from getting in and heat from getting out.



Consumers Energy customers can also contact the company to schedule a free home energy analysis. The program offers ways you can take action to save energy at home.



Snyder also encourages people who need financial assistance to contact 2-1-1. The free service connects Michiganders with nonprofits to find help with basic needs, from energy bills to food and shelter. Visit the provided link to learn more.



Other sources of help on your heating bills include the State Emergency Relief (SER) at michigan.gov/mibridges. You can also apply for a Home Heating Credit at michigan.gov/treasury.



“We know that asking for help can feel intimidating, but it’s vital for people to understand assistance is available right here in our communities, regardless of the situation,” Snyder said. “We’ll know we’re making a difference this winter when everyone finds the helping hand to get them through challenges.”



Consumers Energy is Michigan’s largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state’s 10 million residents within the Lower Peninsula.