Consumers Energy: Most Will Get Power Back by End of Thursday

August 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



As crews continue to work around the clock after Tuesday’s storms, Consumers Energy is now projecting most customers will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday.



“Our #1 priority is to get the lights back on safely and quickly for the households and businesses who are counting on us,” said Chris Fultz, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for restoration. “Our line workers have trained for situations like this. We’re bringing in more crews to ensure we meet our commitments to our customers.”



Consumers Energy has restored power to more than a third of the over 190,000 customers who were affected by Tuesday’s storms. Crews that started work since Tuesday afternoon’s storms are being joined by new contract crews from Michigan and crews from Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.



Meanwhile, the energy provider is helping community members at two public events this afternoon. Residents who lost power will receive free ice and water today at the Courtland Township Hall (7450 14 Mile Road NE, Rockford) and the Larkin Township Hall, (3016 N. Jefferson Road, Midland). Both events will start at 1 p.m.



“We know this storm created a hardship for many people, especially at the end of a short heat wave,” Fultz said. “We want to help our friends and neighbors, and show our thanks for their patience and grace.”



Customers can continue to check the status of outages at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. They can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.



Consumers Energy urges the public to keep important safety tips in mind:



• Be alert to crews working along roadsides. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they can go safely past.



• Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and report unguarded downed lines by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy reminds people that falsely calling in downed lines actually slows down the restoration process for everyone.



• Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.



• Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.



• In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.