Consumers Energy Continues To Improve Storm Response

September 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Despite challenging weather conditions, the utility says customers spent less time without power in large storms this year.



A Consumers Energy analysis released showed the energy provider’s customer-centered storm execution resulted in faster restoration times during a vast majority of storms this year.



The analysis found Consumers Energy customers spent less time without power during March and June storms than they did in similarly impactful storms in 2023 and 2025.



“In the last three years, Consumers Energy has accelerated its investment in tree trimming, installing stronger poles and equipment, grid technology, advanced weather forecasting, and the positioning of crews and delegating resources, which have proven to speed restoration for our customers,” said Norm Kapala, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge of storm response.



When damaging winds, snow and ice swept across the state in March 2026, 80% of the 340,000 impacted customers were restored within 24 hours. That’s 16% better than an even more impactful storm the March prior and a 26% improvement from the catastrophic February 2023 storm.



Similarly, in June 2026, when 238,000 customers lost power due to tornadoes and damaging winds, 91% of customers were restored within 24 hours. That’s 35% better than even more impactful storms in May 2025 and August 2023.



“Consumers Energy knows being without power is an inconvenience. That’s why we have acted on the opportunity to further strengthen storm readiness and customer experience improvements so we can do better,” said Greg Salisbury, senior vice president, electric distribution for Consumers Energy. “This analysis proves our customer-centered strategy is working and we’re delivering on the commitment of our Reliability Roadmap.”



Even during the period of severe weather that followed a pattern of several days of extreme heat July 1-7 of this year, preliminary data shows 71% of all impacted customers were restored in 24 hours and 87% of customers were restored within 48 hours. Restoration was even faster during the most recent September 3-4 severe weather event, with over 90% of affected customers restored within 8 hours and 97% were restored in 12 hours.



“At the end of the day, keeping the lights on is job #1 for us,” Salisbury added. “We’ll continue to look for ways to utilize all the resources at our disposal to affirm that commitment.”