Consumers Energy Promotes Home Heating Credit To Help Customers

February 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Tax season is here and Consumers Energy says it's preparing and supporting customers by helping them to apply for the Michigan Home Heating Credit.



The annual credit helps thousands of households manage their expenses each year, providing an average benefit of nearly $200.



The Home Heating Credit (MI-1040CR-7) is provided by the State of Michigan to help families recover heating costs from last year, offering dollars today. People are eligible if their income is at or below 110% of the federal poverty level, or $35,365 for a family of four. Customers do not need to file taxes to receive this credit.



To make the process easier, many families can get an inside track to the credit by calling 2-1-1. The free 2-1-1 service connects people with free tax preparation services through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites.



Consumers Energy’s Senior Vice President and Chief Customer and Growth Officer Lauren Snyder said “We know many people are concerned about rising costs across the board, so it’s our priority to provide connections to dollars and resources that make a difference every day. We are here to connect you with help now and all through the year.”



Consumers Energy says it is actively helping customers on the heels of last month’s record cold snap that is leading to higher bills.



Consumers Energy Spokesman Brian Wheeler told WHMI they know it’s been a cold winter and in some cases those bills can be challenging, so they’re trying to help people understand and be aware of the help that’s available.



Wheeler said “The weather is warming up, which is a great relief, but it has been very cold in December and January so people are going to be experiencing higher than normal bills and we don’t want them to feel like their alone or have to guess at how they’re going to be able to afford their energy bill - or any bill for that matter. Calling 2-1-1, knowing that assistance is available, people can really stay in charge of the situation and we can get to some brighter, warmer days ahead”.



A release states “Helping customers stay warm and supported is Consumers Energy’s #1 priority today and the rest of this season. Consumers Energy is identifying customers whose bills may be the most affected by the cold, and planning more direct outreach that helps them make payments and reduce energy use to lower future bills. The company also provided $5 million to 11 nonprofit organizations that are actively helping people with energy bills”.



Snyder added “Whether it’s the Home Heating Credit or other programs, no one has to go it alone when facing hardship. We want people to know Consumers Energy and so many others are standing with our friends and neighbors, supporting them no matter the situation.”



More information is available in the provided link.