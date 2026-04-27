Consumers Energy Prepares Over 300 Crews For Possible High Winds

April 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Consumers Energy is mobilizing over 300 crews to be ready in case Monday night’s downpour also brings strong winds.



The utility says it’s preparing for the possibility of wind gusts above 60mph that could cause power outages, and is encouraging customers also to be ready.



The window for the highest wind gusts is currently from 6pm Monday through 5am Tuesday.



“We always make sure our coworkers are ready,” said Jean Kang, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge for this storm. “Our Consumers Energy storm team has been monitoring the forecast and will have lineworkers, forestry crews, dispatchers and customer representatives working around the clock to serve our customers.”



Storm preparation and response is part of Consumers Energy’s Reliability Roadmap, the company’s strategy to secure the grid and reduce the number and length of costly power outages. The long-term goal is to restore power to all customers in less than 24 hours.



Customers today should also prepare for this storm. They can sign up for outage alerts that will be sent via text, email or phone call, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts. Anyone can also check the status of outages at ConsumersEnergy.com/outage or download the Consumers Energy app.





Customers should follow these other tips to prepare:



• Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.

• Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.

• Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.





In case of outages, Consumers Energy urges the public to keep important safety tips in mind:



• Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and report unguarded downed lines by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy reminds people that falsely calling in downed lines actually slows down the restoration process for everyone.

• Be alert to crews working along roadsides. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they can go safely past.

• Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

• Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.