Consumers Energy Providing $5 Million To Help Customers With Heating Bills After Cold Snap

February 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





On the heels of last month’s cold snap, Consumers Energy is pledging $5 million in contributions to Michigan non-profits to help at-risk customers pay their heating bills.



“Consumers Energy is proud to lend a hand to households who need help this winter,” said Brandon Hofmeister, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president for strategy, sustainability and external affairs. “We want our customers who are concerned with making ends meet to know dollars will be available that can make a difference.”



Consumers Energy is making contributions to five non-profit agencies in February to help families and individuals who are facing hardship. The dollars are available to income-qualified customers through the following organizations:



TrueNorth Community Services

United Way of South Central Michigan

The Salvation Army

St. Vincent de Paul Society

Michigan Veterans Trust Fund





People who need help should call 2-1-1, a free service that connects Michiganders with non-profits to find help with basic needs, from energy bills to food and shelter. Consumers Energy customers also should call 800-477-5050 if they are facing challenges with their bill.



Consumers Energy Spokesman Brian Wheeler told WHMI if people are struggling, they really should reach out and above all else, they want people to know that assistance and help is available. He said sometimes people feel reluctant to ask for help when they’re facing high bills and if nothing else, the hope is that talking about the contribution from Consumers Energy opens the doors for people to go and get the assistance that can help them get through another Michigan winter.



Wheeler added this is the time of year when heating bills tend to go up and January was especially cold. Whether people are maybe facing a long-term problem or a short-term hardship, he says they can call 2-1-1 and get connected with assistance for not just energy bills but maybe rent or mortgage, medical bills, and other household needs that can really pile up. He stressed that help is available, people just need to make the call to reach out in the first place – adding they want people to get back on their feet in the short term and then build a plan for the long term as well.





“Consumers Energy’s generous gift couldn’t come at a better time,” said Chris Sargent, president and executive officer for United Way of South Central Michigan. “Barely halfway through a tough winter, families who struggle financially are finding it hard to keep up with essentials like heating costs. This support gives them hope and a warm home. United Way’s Program Assistance Center is grateful for Consumers Energy’s compassionate partnership.”



Last year, Consumers Energy helped over 137,000 Michiganders to obtain nearly $69 (m) million from a variety of sources to pay energy costs. The company is dedicated to the people who count on us for energy and heat, and provides assistance that allows people to stay safe and warm in their homes.



Consumers Energy also is encouraging customers to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. If a person’s income is at or below 110% of the federal poverty level, they may apply for the credit for the 2024 tax year to help pay their energy bill. The credit is available to homeowners and renters. More is available in the bottom link.