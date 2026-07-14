Tips For Dealing With This Week’s Michigan Heat Wave

July 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With another heat wave here for the next few days, Consumers Energy is offering tips to help Michiganders stay cool and keep bills low.



The utility said here are six steps that people can take:



-Plan ahead. Put together a food menu for the rest of the week that won’t heat up your kitchen and home. No roasts that cook all day! Plan to use the backyard grill.



-Check your thermostat. Make sure you’re not cooling your home when you’re at work or away all day. Adjust your settings by just 1 degree to save 1-3% on your bill.



-Cool your home in the morning or at night. The best time to use energy is when it costs the least, so run your A/C (or open windows and doors) in the early morning or at night to more effectively cool your home.



-Seal drafts around doors and windows. Keep the cool air inside. Pull the shades closed when it’s sunny outside.



-To control your costs and give your air conditioner a break, get out of your home. Stay cool at the local library or senior center. Hit the community pool. Run errands or go shopping during the day when it’s hottest.



-Before the heat wave ends, take a look at your bill. Create or sign into your online Consumers Energy dashboard to track daily energy usage.



The energy provider said “If you’re spending time at home, keep in mind your overall energy use is likely increasing along with your efforts to stay cool”. It stressed that resources are available to help customers.



More information on that and how to beat the heat is available in the provided link.