Consumers Expands Energy Efficiency For Vulnerable Customers

February 20, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local utility is expanding energy efficiency efforts for vulnerable customers.



Consumers Energy recently received approval to move forward with what are described as aggressive new efforts to help low-income customers across Michigan reduce energy use and lower bills, including doubling spending on a program that refurbishes homes for energy-efficient upgrades.



The Michigan Public Service Commission approved Consumers Energy’s nearly $600 million energy efficiency plan, which offers new and growing programs to connect with vulnerable households over the next two years. The utility says it will deliver new energy solutions that will offer even more savings - focusing on those who traditionally have been underserved.” The plan provides benefits for all customers and reflects the company’s Clean Energy Plan commitment to reducing energy waste in homes and businesses.



Consumers Energy Spokesman Brian Wheeler told WHMI they want to identify people who are having the most hardships, noting problems sometimes go beyond their energy bill. He said if they take a step back and look at the bigger picture, then can better help set them up for success down the road.



Wheeler said the MPSC gave them the green light to work more intensely for people who need help the most and focus on those who are most vulnerable and low-income but they will also work to help all customers in the different ways they might need it. He noted they already do a lot to help people who are struggling with their bills and getting on assistance programs but more and more, they’ll be working to try and connect them with energy efficiency. The utility will also be doing more direct outreach.



Some highlights of the approved plan include more emphasis on supporting low-income customers, increasing investment in single-family and multi-family income-qualified programs, and targeting diverse customers in disadvantaged communities for outreach from the utility’s energy efficiency programs.



Consumers Energy’s Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Community Affairs Angela Thompkins said in a release “We’re excited to deliver new energy solutions that will offer even more savings, focusing on those who traditionally have been underserved. By expanding our outreach and connections with our most vulnerable customers, we believe we can remove barriers to economic success and energy access. We look forward to communicating more with customers in the months ahead about how we can help make a larger positive impact in their lives.”