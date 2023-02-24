Power Restoration Efforts Continue

February 24, 2023

Helped by a day of clear weather, Consumers Energy crews and other lineworkers from four other states are continuing power restoration efforts.



The utility reports that over 500 crews have restored power to over 90,000 homes and businesses. It began inspections by helicopter today to assess damage and speed restoration after the historic storm. Consumers says damage included over 8,000 downed wires, a number that has been exceeded very rarely in the past and has forced crews to make an above-normal number of individual repairs.



The utility says the majority of affected customers should have power back by Sunday, while restoration work will continue and be largely complete by the end of the day Monday.



In DTE Energy’s service territory, more than 448,000 are without power. In Livingston County, more than 12,000 homes and businesses are without service – which is down from more than 19,000 last night.



Officials encourage those without power to contact 2-1-1 and take advantage of warming centers or help for other basic needs as power restoration efforts enter the weekend.



Photo: Consumers Energy