Consumers Energy Crews Prepare for More Severe Weather

May 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Consumers Energy crews will remain in place as another round of severe weather is expected to impact the state Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Crews will continue to assess damage while working to restore service to all customers.



“While we have made significant progress in our restoration efforts, we know our work is not finished,” Norm Kapala, vice president of grid operations. “Our crews are still in the field assessing damage, making repairs and restoring power to our customers. We will continue to monitor the forecast for additional severe weather and be ready to respond.”



Crews restored power to more than 58,000 customers following Monday’s severe weather, bringing strong winds and widespread outages across multiple regions.



Consumers Energy continues to encourage customers to practice extreme caution as a new weather system moves across the state. Customers can continue to check the status of outages linked below. Customers can also sign up for outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit the site below.



Consumers Energy urges the public to keep important safety tips in mind:



• Be alert to crews working along roadsides. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they can go safely past.



• Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and report unguarded downed lines by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy reminds people that falsely calling in downed lines actually slows down the restoration process for everyone.



• Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.



• Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.



• In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.