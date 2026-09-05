Consumers Energy Introduces New Crew Check Tool

September 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Consumers Energy is unveiling a new tool to help customers stay informed about natural gas work in their neighborhoods - and all the more timely following this week's severe storms and tornadoes.



Crew Check, an online feature, allows the public to input an address to verify Consumers Energy crews are performing natural gas work nearby.



The tool will provide a vehicle identification number and, in some cases, a license plate number, to quickly identify the presence of crew members in the area. If more than one vehicle is completing natural gas upgrades, the tool will confirm work is occurring and offer tips to help authenticate a crew member’s identity.



Consumers Energy’s President of Gas Delivery LeeRoy Wells, Jr. said “Crew Check places information in the hands of customers with just the click of a button. Not only does it give them greater insight into where work is being performed, but it also provides customers an added layer of safety and security by being able to identify crews in their neighborhood.”



Crew Check will confirm all natural gas work being performed by Consumers Energy crews. In instances where work is being completed by third party contractors, or if vehicle location is not accessible, Crew Check may not be able to confirm work status.



Crew Check will not display specific addresses or street names.



Wells added “Safety for our customers and crews is at the heart of everything we do and driving that sense of awareness is key in building trust and transparency with the communities we serve”.



Crew Check is available across southeast Michigan, Flint, Jackson, Lansing and Kalamazoo regions.



Customers can access the tool via the provided link.



Customers can also call 1-800-760-3295 to confirm the identity of crew members 24 hours a day.