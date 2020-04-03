Consumers Energy Working With Customers During COVID-19 Crisis

April 3, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Consumers Energy is working to provide some relief to residential and business customers during the coronavirus pandemic.



The company earlier announced that it has suspended service shut-offs for non-payment for low-income and senior citizen customers, which has been extended through April 30th. Consumers Energy Spokeswoman Debra Dodd tells WHMI they’re not shutting anyone off at this time and those timelines could be adjusted depending on how long the pandemic goes. She says they want their customers to have natural gas or electricity and anyone having a problem paying their bill should either call or go online to make arrangements. She says Consumers Energy has some programs and services that could be able to help or they might refer people to organizations through 211. Dodd stresses they recognize these are extremely tough times and they’ll work with customers. She says customers should not hesitate to contact Consumers by phone or online if they think they might have a problem, noting it’s much easier to help before people get too far down the road with an overdue bill.



The utility is also working with small businesses as Dodd says they’re suffering too and just trying to stay alive and afloat. She suggests that if there are businesses still open, such as smaller mom and pop restaurants, that people try to patronize those. Dodd says the company will work with small business customers on utility bills, adding there is also state and federal relief available. She added that Consumers also works with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation through the Peer Business Connect program, which can provide some help because they don’t know how hard this is going to be on them.



Dodd says the longer this pandemic goes on, the more likely they’ll see more people having a tough time paying their bills and understandably. She says they want people to contact Consumers Energy if they have problems and they’ll help them to the best of their ability because this is a very tough situation. Dodd also encourages the public to check on neighbors, while maintaining social distancing.



As for employee protections, Dodd says anyone who can work remotely is doing so and field employees are not reporting to headquarter locations but also work remotely and then return home. She says they’ve suspended everything but emergency business to take care of critical issues and eliminated a lot of work to be safe for both employees and customers. Dodd says social distancing measures are in place and if someone needs to come to a service center, they’ll be asked some that-related questions. She says they will also be taking temperatures at their locations. Employees that have to go into a home wear protective gear and make sure to sanitize the area they worked in. Finally, Dodd says they’ll be sequestering some employees starting today, April 1st. She says that includes those who work at power plants and natural gas compression facilities to make sure critical infrastructure areas staffed and everybody stays well.